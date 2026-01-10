Salman Khan To Rashmika Mandanna: 5 Actors Who Called Off Weddings After Engagement

There are many celebs in Bollywood who got engaged, like Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna, but their relationship never made it to the wedding aisle. Take a look at the list of those actors who called off wedding after engagement

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were engaged in the 90s. She called it off a month before the wedding after finding out he was cheating on her with Somy Ali.

Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to 'Kirik Party' co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. They broke it off a year later, citing compatibility issues. She's now with Vijay Deverakonda.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was announced in 2002. The families called it off in early 2003. Karisma later married Sanjay Kapur, and Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon got engaged after their film 'Mohra'. They broke up in 1998. Raveena reportedly ended it as Akshay wanted her to quit her acting career.

Vivek Oberoi and Gurpreet Gill got engaged in the early 2000s. But their relationship broke before it could reach the wedding aisle. Vivek later married Priyanka Alva in 2010.