Exploring The Educational Role Of Wax Figures Through Grandview Mall Science Celebrities Wax Museum

MENAFN - GetNews) Since opening to the public in 2022, the Grandview Mall Science Celebrities Wax Museum has become a recurring destination for families, school study tours, and young visitors. Located within Grandview Mall, the museum has continued to receive consistent visitor traffic over the past three years, particularly during weekends and public holidays. Its sustained engagement has positioned it as a science-education-focused exhibition space within the region.

Curated by popular science expert Professor Sun Weixin, the museum presents a structured overview of scientific contributors who have influenced human civilization over the past two millennia. The exhibition includes 52 display groups representing 57 scientists, selected to reflect key milestones in the development of scientific thought and discovery. Within this framework, wax figures are used not as decorative elements, but as educational media designed to support science learning and contextual understanding.







(Photo: Scene of Grandview Mall Science Celebrities Wax Museum)

Bridging Intellect and Art: Grand Orient Wax Art Redefines Scientific Narratives

A defining feature of this exhibition is its innovative approach to humanizing scientific achievement. By moving away from a traditional chronological timeline, the museum presents a curated stellar lineup of pioneers from diverse scientific disciplines, chosen for their transformative contributions to humanity. In this immersive environment, our hyper-realistic wax figures serve as vital emotional and visual anchors, connecting abstract breakthroughs with the extraordinary individuals behind them. Instead of a linear historical progression, visitors are invited to explore a multidimensional tapestry of genius, where art brings the spirit of discovery to life and allows for a personal encounter with the minds that reshaped our world.

For younger audiences in particular, the life-size representation of scientists provides a tangible way to engage with complex subject matter. Compared with textbooks or two-dimensional images, three-dimensional figures offer a physical presence that helps bridge abstract knowledge with real-world human experience. The exhibition environment aims to encourage curiosity and personal identification with scientific inquiry.







(Photo: Albert Einstein silicone figure by Grand Orient Wax Art)

Grand Orient Wax Art's Role in Educational Museum Design

The wax figures displayed at Grandview Mall Science Celebrities Wax Museum were created by Grand Orient Wax Art, a team founded by Zhou Xuerong. Beyond physical likeness, the production process involved detailed research into each scientist's historical background, the period during which their key contributions were made, and their documented appearance and working habits.

This research informed decisions related to posture, attire, tools, experimental equipment, and surrounding environments. By incorporating period-accurate props and spatial arrangements, the exhibits aim to reflect the professional settings in which these scientific figures worked, offering visitors additional historical and contextual information.







(Photo: Grandview Mall Science Celebrities Wax Museum)

In addition to individual figure creation, Grand Orient Wax Art has experience in full exhibition planning and spatial implementation. The team has participated in multiple themed wax museum projects, including the Grandview Mall Science Celebrities Wax Museum, Malaysia Red Carpet Wax Museum, and seven wax museums under the WEIMUKAILA brand. These projects involved coordinated planning of visitor flow, narrative structure, and visual presentation aligned with each exhibition's theme.

Based on a deep understanding of educational logic and market trends, we have launched The Great Discoveries, a groundbreaking knowledge-based exhibition. Centered on world-renowned scientists, this themed silicone figure gallery integrates cultural tourism, science popularization, study tours, family interaction, and hands-on experiments.

Designed to be vivid and engaging for today's younger generation, the exhibition offers an immersive experience beyond traditional displays. Visitors do not just observe silicone figures; they step into historical scenes, conduct experiments, and complete interactive missions. It is a journey through scientific history, allowing guests to experience the discovery of gravitation, the intellectual challenges of relativity, and the visual impact of biological evolution.







(Photo: Concept art for the Great Discoveries)

Expanding the Use of Wax Figures in Public Education

The application of wax figures within science-focused exhibitions illustrates their potential role beyond entertainment or photography-oriented displays. In museum and educational settings, wax figures can serve as long-term educational assets suitable for science museums, educational centers, and themed learning spaces.

Presenting scientific figures in three-dimensional form offers an alternative method of knowledge communication, complementing traditional text-based education. Through collaborations between museums and exhibition designers, wax figures can support broader public engagement with science and history.

For more details visit

Inquiries can be sent to...

Address: Building 7, No. 6 Hangfeng Six Road, Guangdong Game & Amusement Culture Industry City, Gangkou Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong, China.