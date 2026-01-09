Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
GAZA -- At least 14 Palestinian people, including children, are killed in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on refugee camps in Gaza.
BEIRUT -- President Aoun urges pressing the Israeli occupation forces into halting their attacks on south Lebanon and pulling out thereof.
MOSCOW - Russia: The armed forces launch massive attacks on vital targets in Ukraine. 3269939 WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pledges to ensure safety of US oil and gas companies investing in Venezuela's energy sector. (end) gb
