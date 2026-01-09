Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT


2026-01-09 07:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Air and Air Defense Forces of Kuwait Army conclude participation in the Gulf Shield 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

GAZA -- At least 14 Palestinian people, including children, are killed in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on refugee camps in Gaza.

BEIRUT -- President Aoun urges pressing the Israeli occupation forces into halting their attacks on south Lebanon and pulling out thereof.

MOSCOW - Russia: The armed forces launch massive attacks on vital targets in Ukraine. 3269939 WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pledges to ensure safety of US oil and gas companies investing in Venezuela's energy sector. (end) gb

MENAFN09012026000071011013ID1110579452



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search