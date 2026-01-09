U.S. Neurology Associates Partners With M33 Growth To Transform Neurological Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS and BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm, today announced its partnership with U.S. Neurology Associates (“USNA” or the“Company”), a physician services organization dedicated to transforming community-based neurology care. Through this partnership, USNA will serve neurology practices and their patients across a broad spectrum of neurological indications. Nitin Jain will serve as USNA's Chief Executive Officer and Brad Hively will serve as Chairman and co-founder. Prior to this role, Nitin Jain served as President of Value Based Care for U.S. Renal Care, and Brad Hively served as CEO of The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI).

“Neurology is a rapidly evolving medical specialty, with a growing number of patients suffering from neurological conditions every year. These are often conditions without a cure that require long term treatments. At U.S. Neurology Associates, we are creating a comprehensive and coordinated care experience where patients can receive innovative diagnostics and treatments from one platform, under the supervision of their trusted physician. By partnering with M33 Growth, we believe we can make the necessary investments in resources and infrastructure to enable physicians to focus on the goal of delivering high-quality care and making a transformative difference in the lives of patients,” said Nitin Jain.“We are excited to partner with like-minded Physician Leaders who see the art of the possible in neurological care, and are looking for a partner like U.S. Neurology Associates to provide the operational experience to help them deliver even better care to a larger patient base,” said Brad Hively.

“We believe how neurological care is delivered is currently at an inflection point,” said Gabe Ling, co-founder of M33 Growth.“By combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional clinical quality, M33 sees real opportunity to shape the future of neurological care. We are excited to partner with Nitin and Brad to support the development of a leading neurology platform in the U.S.”

USNA will deliver comprehensive care, including in-office infusions, diagnostics, medically integrated dispensing, clinical trials, and other innovative therapies. Jain added,“USNA is partnering with best-in-class providers with the goal of alleviating the operational challenges of running their practices so they can focus on how to best serve their patients. We are creating a platform where patients can go for all of their neurological care needs.”

USNA recognizes the high cost of specialty care, which is in part driven by fragmented and costly care settings. USNA will aim to provide a cost-effective solution to payers and patients by delivering comprehensive, integrated care in community clinics, led by physicians. USNA is also aligned with the movement towards value-based care and seeks to partner with payers on innovative models.

Watch for more updates on U.S. Neurology Associates to follow soon. To learn more about how the Company is transforming neurological care, visit

About U.S. Neurology Associates (USNA)

USNA is a physician-centered neurology management organization committed to improving access, operational excellence, and clinical innovation in neurology practices nationwide. USNA partners with leading neurology groups to provide administrative, operational, and strategic support that enables physicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at