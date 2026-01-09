Shamlaji Mahotsav Turns Into Vikas Utsav With Rs 168 Crore Projects

At the conclusion of the Shamlaji Mahotsav at the renowned pilgrimage centre of Shamlaji, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gifted Aravalli district multiple development works worth Rs 168 crore, a release from Gujarat CMO said.

Shamlaji Mahotsav becomes a 'Vikas Utsav'

As per a statement from the CM's office, this was CM Bhupendra Patel's first programme in Shamlaji, after the place was recently declared a new taluka by the state government, turning the Shamlaji Mahotsav into a development festival (Vikas Utsav) for the entire Aravalli district.

Sharing details of Rs 1,232 crore worth of development works approved for Aravalli district over the past three years, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has ensured adequate funding to bring remote areas and deprived sections into the mainstream of development.

CM on Development and Heritage

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has promoted modern development while preserving the divinity and grandeur of religious and historical sites through the mantra "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi."

He stated that housing, education, livelihood and healthcare facilities have been provided in tribal areas. Community health centres are being upgraded and converted into sub-district hospitals. He added that through 12 science colleges, two universities and 11 medical colleges in these tribal areas, opportunities have opened up for the children of tribal families to become doctors and engineers.

To realise the vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Chief Minister urged the promotion of tribal traditional arts, skills, occupations and products through Vocal for Local and Local for Global.

Ministers laud state's progress

On this occasion, Minister Raman Solanki said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, Gujarat has seen unprecedented development, with notable progress in education, healthcare, employment and livelihoods in the tribal areas of Aravalli district through state and central schemes.

Minister of State PC Baranda stated that the Shamlaji Mahotsav is a living symbol of the unity, culture and faith of the tribal community. This year, with the participation of thousands of people and the folk music, dance and devotional ambience created by artists, the community's heritage has been further strengthened. The development works received today, and their inauguration will give further momentum to the development of Aravalli.

Breakdown of Development Works

On this occasion, Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various projects, including Rs 107.02 crore projects of the Roads and Buildings Department (State), various projects worth Rs 24.49 crore of the Education Department, projects worth Rs. 19.9 crore of the Sports Department, projects worth Rs 12.5 crore of the Roads and Buildings Department (Panchayat), projects worth Rs 3.46 crore of the Health and Family Welfare Department. Additionally, orders for plot allotment to families of nomadic and denotified tribes were also issued, and cash credit assistance was distributed to Kishan Mission Mangalam groups, a release said.

The event was attended by District Panchayat President Priyanka Damor, MP Shobhanaben Baraiya, MLAs Bhikhusinhji Parmar and Dhavalsinh Zala, District In-charge Secretary Roopwant Singh, District Collector Prashasti Pareek, District Development Officer Deepesh Kedia, District Police Chief Manoharsinh Jadeja, along with other officials and dignitaries, a release stated. (ANI)

