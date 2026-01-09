403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Expresses Deep Regret Over Damage At Qatar Embassy In Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced on Friday its deep regret over the damage at the Qatari Embassy's building due to the bombing targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Thursday.
In a statement, the Ministry renewed Kuwait's principled and unwavering stance, calling for the resolution of crises through diplomacy and dialogue.
It also affirmed the State of Kuwait's backing to all international efforts aiming to finding peaceful settlement to the crisis in line with the international law and the UN Charter.
The statement underlined the critical importance of abiding by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, particularly regarding the obligation of the host states to provide necessary protection to diplomatic missions, their personnel and facilities.
It added that the convention also stresses that the diplomatic missions must be kept away from the dangers of armed disputes in accordance with the international law and host countries commitments. (end)
maa
In a statement, the Ministry renewed Kuwait's principled and unwavering stance, calling for the resolution of crises through diplomacy and dialogue.
It also affirmed the State of Kuwait's backing to all international efforts aiming to finding peaceful settlement to the crisis in line with the international law and the UN Charter.
The statement underlined the critical importance of abiding by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, particularly regarding the obligation of the host states to provide necessary protection to diplomatic missions, their personnel and facilities.
It added that the convention also stresses that the diplomatic missions must be kept away from the dangers of armed disputes in accordance with the international law and host countries commitments. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment