Fibermall Announces Volume Shipments Of 400G/800G AI Optical Transceivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiberMall, a provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that the company has initiated mass production and volume shipments of its 400G and 800G optical transceivers. These high-speed connectivity solutions are fully compatible with NVIDIA InfiniBand and Ethernet architectures and are currently being deployed to major cloud service providers and AI Large Language Model (LLM) developers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

This announcement marks a significant operational milestone for FiberMall as it scales its manufacturing capabilities to meet the critical infrastructure demands of the artificial intelligence sector. With the rapid expansion of GPU clusters required for training generative AI models, the industry has faced a shortage of reliable, high-bandwidth optical interconnects. FiberMall's latest delivery cycle addresses this gap, providing the essential physical layer connectivity required for high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

The newly shipped product line includes 800G QSFP-DD and OSFP modules, as well as 400G QSFP112



"We have successfully ramped up our production lines to meet the surging request for next-generation network infrastructure," said the CEO of FiberMall. "This achievement in shipping 400G and 800G modules in high volume validates our supply chain resilience and technical consistency. FiberMall is dedicated to supporting the AI industry by ensuring that the optical supply chain remains robust and capable of supporting global data center expansion."

In addition to technical performance, FiberMall emphasized its logistical strategy. By optimizing its global supply chain, the company aims to reduce lead times for enterprise clients, ensuring that data center upgrades can proceed without delays caused by component scarcity.

About FiberMall

FiberMall is a supplier of optical communication products, specializing in Optical Transceivers, DAC/AEC/AOC cables, and Network Switches. The company provides infrastructure solutions for AI clusters, Data Centers, and Enterprise networks, serving a global client base with a focus on connectivity and supply chain reliability.

Media Contact



Company: FiberMall



Contact Person: Ricky



Email:...