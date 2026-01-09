Amirah Developments Achieves Key Construction Milestone At Bonds Avenue Residences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Piling and shoring works enter final stages as the Dubai Islands project progresses toward Q1 2027 handover

Amirah Developments, a premium Dubai-based real estate developer, has advanced into the final piling and shoring works for its first residential project, Bonds Avenue Residences, marking a significant construction milestone at Dubai Islands – the emirate's emerging waterfront destination near the historic Deira district and the iconic Gold Souq. The works are overseen by Global Dewatering and Piling LLC, an established enabling contractor providing specialised geo-technical services in piling, shoring, dewatering and excavation. Alongside piling and shoring, the main contractor's works are also in full swing as per the project schedule. Following its official ground-breaking ceremony in June 2025, Bonds Avenue Residences has progressed rapidly into the active construction phase, reflecting Amirah Developments' firm commitment to timely delivery, superior construction quality, and sustainable urban development. The seamless transition from design to execution enabled swift site mobilisation, with all piling and shoring activities on track as per schedule, establishing a strong structural foundation for the next phases of development. The project is set for completion and handover in Q1 2027. Ensuring ground stability is critical in deep excavations and weak soil conditions. Piling transfers structural loads to stronger soil layers, while shoring retains surrounding soil and protects nearby structures. Together, they enable safe, efficient, and sustainable construction, making them essential for modern high-rise and infrastructure projects. Moreover, structural safety is a fundamental requirement under Dubai Municipality and Nakheel engineering regulations, particularly for developments involving deep excavations and challenging soil conditions. The piling and shoring works at Bonds Avenue Residences are being executed in full compliance with approved geotechnical designs and local authority guidelines, ensuring secure load transfer to competent soil strata while safeguarding surrounding structures during excavation. These measures support safe, efficient, and sustainable construction, aligning with the stringent standards governing high-rise and waterfront developments in Dubai. Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said,“At Amirah Developments, we believe that every great community starts with a strong foundation. Successfully entering the final stages of piling and shoring at Bonds Avenue Residences brings us one step closer to delivering a waterfront living experience that combines architectural excellence, sustainability, and community well-being.”

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a wealth of world-class amenities, including infinity pools, tranquil wellness zones, dedicated yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and children's play areas. The design philosophy places community well-being at the forefront, fostering an environment where families and individuals can thrive.

Amirah Developments continues to strengthen its vision of redefining urban living through thoughtful design, innovation, and uncompromising integrity. The company is committed to creating homes that seamlessly blend architectural distinction with a strong sense of community and environmental stewardship.

Guided by innovation and design-led excellence, Amirah Developments goes beyond conventional residential development to create curated living spaces that are both functional and artistic. Each project embodies refined luxury, sustainable principles, and enduring value. Supported by a team of leading architects, designers, and planners, the company consistently integrates global best practices while responding thoughtfully to the local context.

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah's ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai's real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living, blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development's journey to become a lasting force in the UAE's premium property sector.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children's areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai's most promising locales.