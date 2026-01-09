Sabarimala Gold Theft: ED Registers Case, SIT Takes 'Tantri' Into Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (IANS) The Sabarimala gold theft case took a significant turn on Friday with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) taking into custody Sabarimala temple 'tantri' (priest) Kantaru Rajeevar, even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The twin developments have intensified the political and investigative focus on the high-profile case, particularly in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Kerala.

The SIT took Rajeevar into custody after he failed to appear despite repeated notices issued over the past several days.

Investigators said the tantri had been evading summons, prompting the SIT to take him into custody for questioning as part of its expanding probe into the alleged gold robbery linked to the Sabarimala temple.

Meanwhile, the ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) by consolidating the two charge sheets earlier submitted by the SIT into a single case.

The two charge sheets name a total of 15 accused, and the ED-registered case is expected to reflect the same list.

So far, the SIT has arrested 12 accused, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

By invoking provisions of the PMLA, the ED has widened the scope of the investigation to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and examine possible money laundering.

The agency is empowered to attach and confiscate assets found to be linked to the offence.

In the initial phase, the ED is expected to scrutinise the financial transactions of key accused, including Unnikrishnan Potti, Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari.

The timing of the ED's action has attracted attention in political circles, as it comes close to the build-up to the next Assembly elections.

Political observers note that further action, including property attachment or custodial interrogation, could have wider political implications in the State.

The Sabarimala gold theft case has already grabbed attention due to the religious significance of the temple and the alleged organised nature of the crime.

With the ED's entry and the SIT tightening its probe, the case is set to enter a crucial phase in the coming weeks.