Navigator Medicines Accelerates Anti OX-40L And Tnfα Bispecific Antibody Clinical Development Pipeline Into Phase 2A And First-In-Human Trials



FDA Clears IND Allowing Phase 2a Trial of NAV-240 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa to Begin Dosing in Q1 2026

HREC Approval Received for Next-Generation Bispecific NAV-242 to Initiate First-in-Human Phase 1 Program with Ph1a Dosing to Begin in Q1 2026 Navigator Broadens Global Rights to NAV-240 and NAV-242 Outside Korea



SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Medicines Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering best-in-class bispecific antibodies (bsAb) for inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced significant progress across its innovative anti-OX40L and anti-TNF combination pipeline, marking the Company's transition to a clinical focused organization with two investigational medicines in active clinical development.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Navigator's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for the Phase 2a trial of NAV-240 in people living with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). In parallel the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) has approved Navigator's Phase 1 program for NAV-242, the company's next-generation, half-life-extended bsAb, paving the way for the Ph1a single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the trial to begin. Navigator has also broadened its reach with full global rights for both NAV-240 and NAV-242 outside of Korea, expanding the Company's strategic flexibility and opportunity to help people living with inflammatory disorders around the world.

“Advancing two promising bispecific antibody treatments through clinical development is a defining moment for Navigator Medicines and validates our rapid progress to deliver transformative treatments for people living with complex inflammatory disorders,” said Tosh Butt, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator Medicines.“Dual inhibition of OX40L and TNFα has the potential to deliver best-in-disease efficacy for conditions like hidradenitis suppurativa. We look forward to reporting progress across the NAV-240 and NAV-242 programs as we advance these important therapies throughout 2026.”

NAV-240 Phase 2a Trial in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Building on the positive safety and tolerability profile demonstrated in Phase 1 trials, the Phase 2a trial will evaluate NAV-240 in people living with moderate-to-severe HS. NAV-240 is a bsAb that simultaneously targets OX40L and TNFα, two clinically-validated targets in HS and other difficult-to-treat inflammatory disorders and autoimmune conditions. By blocking both pathways, NAV-240 has the potential to deliver superior efficacy compared to TNFα inhibition alone, which remains the current standard of care for many inflammatory diseases. Navigator will share results of the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial and insights on its positive clinical profile at an upcoming medical congress.

NAV-242 First-in-Human Trial (Ph1a SAD)

NAV-242 represents the evolution of Navigator's OX40L/TNFα bispecific program. Engineered for extended half-life, NAV-242 is designed to optimize exposure and dosing schedules, offering the potential for a highly differentiated and convenient treatment option. The Australian HREC-approved Phase 1 program will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity of NAV-242 in healthy volunteers and HS patients. SAD results are expected in 4Q2026. If successful, NAV-242 has the potential to address the needs of patients with HS, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Global Rights to NAV-240 and NAV-242

Navigator Medicines is expanding its rights to NAV-240 and NAV-242 outside of Korea to now include China, providing the company with broadened clinical development and commercialization opportunities.

About NAV-240

NAV-240, is a clinical-stage bsAb against OX40L and TNFα, two clinically-validated targets that are critical in the pathogenesis of several difficult-to-treat inflammatory diseases. Dual targeting of both OX40L and TNFα-driven signaling pathways may improve upon the efficacy of either monotherapy alone as a potential treatment option for complex, heterogeneous diseases with unmet medical needs.

About NAV-242

NAV-242 is a next-generation, clinical-stage bsAb designed to simultaneously inhibit OX40L and TNFα. NAV-242 has been engineered by the Navigator Medicines team to extend its half-life and enable optimized dosing offering a potentially highly differentiated and convenient treatment option for people living with complex inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases such as HS, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, characterized by painful, recurrent abscesses and lesions. People with HS experience flare-ups of the disease as well as severe pain, which can have a major impact on quality of life.

HS affects three times more women than men, with recent global prevalence estimates1 of ~1% of the population based upon a meta-analysis of 25 trials across 23 countries, with recognized regional variability. Over one million people in the U.S. live with moderate-to-severe HS, with only 350,000 currently seeking treatment. Given the magnitude of disease burden and the potential introduction of several new biologics in the coming years, the opportunity to help people living with HS is projected to increase significantly over the next 5 years.

About Navigator Medicines

At Navigator Medicines, our mission is to bring new hope to people facing inflammatory disorders and autoimmune disease with high unmet needs. We advance best-in-class bsAb to address the daily challenge of chronic inflammation. Navigator Medicines was founded in 2024 as a subsidiary of Sera Medicines. Our mission is powered by a $100M Series A financing, co-led by RA Capital Management and Forbion, giving us the resources to pursue therapies for those who need them most. To learn more visit

Contacts:

Business or Investor Inquiries:

Mark McLaughlin

...

Media Inquiries:

Arran Attridge

...

References

1. Bouazzi D, Nielsen SM, Hagan PG, et al. Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa: A Meta-Analysis of Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Atlas Studies. JAMA Dermatol. Published online August 27, 2025. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2025.2373