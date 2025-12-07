Qatar Airways Appoints Hamad Al-Khater As Group CEO After Al-Meer Exit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar Airways has installed Hamad Ali Al-Khater as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 7 December 2025, replacing Badr Mohammed Al-Meer. The handover was confirmed in a brief statement by the airline today.

Al-Khater comes to the top position from his previous role as Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport. His prior career also includes senior positions at QatarEnergy, where he led major deals and strategic initiatives, signalling a strong background in both aviation operations and energy-sector business development.

The announcement by Qatar Airways Group's Board, chaired by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, expressed gratitude for Al-Meer's service and emphasised the intention to build on the airline's existing global network, experience, and commitment to innovation under the new leadership.

Al-Meer had assumed leadership of the carrier in November 2023, succeeding long-time CEO Akbar Al Baker, who stepped down after 27 years. Under Al-Meer's tenure, Qatar Airways pursued expansion in fleet connectivity and network reach, including increased flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other growth initiatives.

Observers note the move reflects a pattern of high-level leadership transitions at the airline - with two CEO changes within a span of around two years - underscoring possible strategic shifts at the top of the state-owned carrier.

Al-Khater's operational experience at HIA, where he led efforts to ensure safety, reliability, infrastructure expansion and enhancement of passenger experience, suggests a potential focus on reinforcing operational efficiency and leveraging synergies between the airport and airline operations. His deep connections with QatarEnergy add a dimension of financial and strategic oversight which could influence future fleet and investment decisions.

See also Electric Racing's New Era Ignites at Jeddah

While no public explanation was offered for Al-Meer's exit, industry insiders describe the change as swift and unexpectedly quiet. Some analysts speculate the reshuffle may reflect evolving priorities for Qatar Airways as it navigates changing global aviation dynamics, competitive pressures, and ambition for expansion.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.