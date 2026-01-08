G Squared And Nasdaq Private Market Announce Strategic Partnership To Power Liquidity For Private Company Employees And Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collaboration combines G Squared's dedicated secondary capital with NPM's liquidity execution platform to help private companies design and deliver secondary liquidity when they need it most

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Squared, a leading global venture capital firm specializing in private secondary markets, and Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity programs and investment opportunities for private companies, employee shareholders, and investors, today announced a strategic alliance to facilitate and fund company-driven secondary liquidity events. Together, the firms will serve as strategic, long-term partners to companies throughout their private lifecycles by creating a seamless secondary liquidity experience to support ad hoc special situations through to large-scale structured programs. G Squared will be the primary investor for eligible programs and NPM will provide the service, technology, and infrastructure to execute.

As companies remain private longer, secondary liquidity has become an essential strategic tool to retain and attract key talent, manage complex cap tables, and obtain up-to-date valuations without entering public markets. Finding trusted, passive capital to fund secondaries can be an extra step for management teams, who are focused on operating their businesses between primary fundraising rounds.

This partnership brings together two highly trusted and experienced players to help companies navigate secondary liquidity with a single, aligned long-term solution.

“Nasdaq Private Market is a trusted venue for many of the world's most exciting private companies – we are thrilled to deepen our relationship as a preferred capital partner for NPM's structured tender programs,” said Larry Aschebrook, Founder & Managing Partner of G Squared.“As companies stay private longer, the need for thoughtful, repeatable liquidity solutions extends well beyond early institutional investors. Founders, long-tenured team members, early investors, and other shareholders all deserve access to liquidity in a way that reinforces the company's long-term ambitions. That requires a partner with deep secondary expertise, truly aligned incentives, and a track record of working alongside management teams through critical stages of growth. G Squared's partnership with NPM is built to serve that need – giving leading private companies a high-integrity framework to reward their teams, manage their cap tables, and continue building value over the long term.”

By partnering with G Squared, Nasdaq Private Market can offer its clients a trusted specialist capital partner for structured tenders, complex special situations, and other liquidity needs, and G Squared gains a scaled platform through which it can support NPM's expanding network of leading private companies with purpose built liquidity solutions as they grow.

“G Squared is one of the most respected firms in private secondaries and this partnership strengthens what NPM can deliver to our clients,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Private Market.“Together, we're making it easier for companies to facilitate high-integrity liquidity events on-demand throughout their extended private lifecycles. By pairing dedicated secondary capital with a proven execution platform, issuers can deliver liquidity on their terms, exactly when their employees and shareholders need it.”

To learn more about NPM, G Squared, and this partnership, please contact....

About G Squared

G Squared is a global venture capital firm that partners with dynamic companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. The firm focuses on investments in growth-stage technology companies, specializes in direct secondaries, and has invested in 150+ portfolio companies since it was founded in 2011. For more information on G Squared and its portfolio, visit: .

About Nasdaq Private Market (NPM)

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, investment, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 875+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

Media Contacts:

G Squared

The Bulleit Group

...

Nasdaq Private Market

Sam Tortora

Chief Growth Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

...