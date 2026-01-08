403
Senator Rick Scott Vows US Will “Fix” Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia
(MENAFN) Republican Senator Rick Scott has declared that Washington intends to install a new president in Colombia and “fix” Cuba and Nicaragua.
He made the comments during an interview with Fox Business, just days after US special forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a raid on Caracas.
President Donald Trump described the operation as an enforcement of the Monroe Doctrine, aimed at ensuring US dominance in the Western Hemisphere. He also emphasized that American companies must gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.
Scott told Fox on Wednesday that Trump’s actions would “change Latin America.” He added, “We’re gonna fix Cuba, Nicaragua will be fixed. Next year, we’ll get a new president in Colombia,” insisting that “democracy is coming back to this hemisphere.”
The US first imposed sanctions and a trade blockade on socialist‑run Cuba and Nicaragua during the Cold War. More recently, Washington placed restrictions on Colombia’s left‑wing president, Gustavo Petro, whom Trump accused of collaborating with drug cartels. Petro rejected the allegations and sharply criticized Trump for ordering strikes on alleged narcotics‑smuggling vessels in the Caribbean.
