Indo-US Ties 'Very Turbulent' Despite PM's Outreach: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday highlighted the growing strains in Indo-US relations, describing the bilateral ties as going through a "very turbulent" time. The Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Prime Minister was among the first to visit the White House during Donald Trump's 2.0 win.

Ramesh highlights legislative, diplomatic hurdles

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Indo-US relations are going through very turbulent times in spite of the PM being among the first to land up in the White House during Trump 2.0." Jairam further pointed out legislative and diplomatic developments that he said are complicating India's position.

"Senator Lindsay Graham, a close ally of President Trump, is pushing a Bill that will impose vast new sanctions on India for its trade and other ties with Russia. Earlier, Senator Bernie Moreno had introduced a Bill that proposes a 25% tax on American companies that make 'outsourcing payments'," the Rajya Sabha MP said in his post.

Adding to the challenges, he remarked, "To add to India's extreme discomfiture, President Trump continues to shower lavish praise on Field Marshal Asim Munir." Ramesh highlighted the evolving situation, saying, "There is undoubtedly a 'new abnormal' in the bilateral relationship. Every day is a fresh challenge, appeasing posts from the PM notwithstanding."

Claims on 2025 US intervention

Earlier, on January 6, Jairam Ramesh claimed that US intervention halted last year's May military escalation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, noting that the conflict was halted after contact was made with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 10, 2025.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that "much obviously happened on May 10, 2025," leading to what he described as the first announcement of the halt of Operation Sindoor by the US Secretary of State. "Much obviously happened on May 10, 2025, leading to the first announcement of the halt of Op Sindoor by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 17:37 hrs," the Rajya Sabha MP said in his post. (ANI)

