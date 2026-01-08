403
Minneapolis Shooting by ICE Officer Causes Protests
(MENAFN) A US immigration officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, igniting demonstrations and a tense confrontation between Minnesota’s Democratic leadership and the White House.
The incident unfolded at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, a location where law enforcement had previously clashed with protesters. Video footage shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents approaching a dark SUV that was stationary on a snowy road. As one agent attempted to open the door, the driver reversed the vehicle in an apparent attempt to flee. The agent then drew a handgun and fired three rounds, after which the SUV sped off and collided with two parked cars.
The victim was later identified by relatives as 37 year old Renee Good.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agents, asserting that Good was “using a vehicle to try to kill an officer and his colleagues.” She added, “It was an act of domestic terrorism. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shooting to protect himself and the people around him.”
Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin explained that officers “were conducting targeted operations” when groups of citizens attempted to obstruct ICE vehicles. She claimed that Good tried “to run over” agents.
