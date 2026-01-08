403
Guinea Confirms Doumbouya’s Presidential Victory
(MENAFN) Guinea’s Supreme Court has officially declared General Mamady Doumbouya the winner of the December 28 presidential election, granting him 86.72% of the vote. He will serve a seven year term.
The announcement was delivered by Supreme Court President Fode Bangoura. The runner up, Abdoulaye Yero Balde, who secured 6.59% of the vote, voluntarily withdrew his legal challenge against the provisional results.
Doumbouya’s victory comes under a newly adopted constitution, approved in a September referendum, which extended the presidential mandate from five to seven years and lifted restrictions that previously barred military leaders from seeking office.
In a national address following the ruling, Doumbouya declared: “Today, there are neither winners nor losers. There is only one Guinea, united and indivisible.”
He urged citizens to “build a new Guinea, a Guinea of peace, justice, shared prosperity, and fully assumed political and economic sovereignty.”
This election marked Guinea’s first presidential vote since the September 2021 coup, when Doumbouya led forces that ousted then President Alpha Conde.
