Russia claims capture of settlement in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Thursday that its forces have taken control of a settlement in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.
A statement from Moscow’s Defense Ministry said that Russian troops captured the village of Bratske, located roughly 3 kilometers northwest of Ostapivske, which Russia claimed to have seized in December of last year.
Earlier reports from Ukraine’s General Staff indicated that Russian forces launched 15 attacks on Wednesday near nine settlements along the Oleksandrivka front, including the villages of Vyshneve and Yehorivka, situated about 10 kilometers southeast of Bratske.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to the recent claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict, which has now lasted for nearly four years.
