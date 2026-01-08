The Global CEO Initiative On Alzheimer's Disease Publishes Consensus Recommendations For Clinic-Based Digital Cognitive Assessments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert stakeholders establish use cases, minimum acceptable performance standards, and ideal test characteristics to support early detection, diagnosis, and characterization of cognitive impairment

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease (CEOi) today announced the peer-reviewed publication of its latest manuscript by their Digital Cognitive Assessments Workgroup,“Acceptable standards for clinic-based digital cognitive assessments – recommendations from the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease,” in Alzheimer's & Dementia. The manuscript delivers a landmark expert consensus defining minimum acceptable performance standards and test characteristics across key contexts of use for in-clinic digital cognitive assessments (DCAs).

DCAs have the potential to address persistent challenges in routine cognitive evaluation, including limited time in primary care, workforce constraints, and the shortcomings of traditional paper-based tools. Yet wide variability in current DCA tools has created uncertainty for clinicians, patients, and health systems. The newly published recommendations aim to provide clarity and consistency at a critical moment, as demand grows for scalable digital tools that support earlier detection and diagnosis of cognitive impairment.

“Digital cognitive assessments are moving quickly into clinical practice, but until now there has been no shared definition of what a 'good measure' looks like in application,” said Louisa Thompson, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and DCA Workgroup co-lead.“Our work provides a practical framework to set clear, clinically grounded benchmarks so that patients and providers can have confidence in how these tools are developed, validated, and used.”

CEOi convened a multidisciplinary Digital Cognitive Assessment Workgroup of experts from academia, clinical care, industry, non-profit organizations, and patient advocacy to define preferred characteristics and minimum acceptable performance for DCAs across three clinical contexts: (1) initial detection of cognitive impairment, (2) diagnostic support for mild cognitive impairment and dementia, and (3) characterization of cognitive profiles to support etiological assessment. The recommendations emphasize that DCAs should meet or exceed the performance of established non-digital cognitive tools and be validated in diverse, well-characterized populations, following these minimum accuracy thresholds:



Detection DCAs: at least 80% sensitivity and 85% specificity to identify cognitive impairment

Diagnostic Aid DCAs: at least 85% sensitivity and 90% specificity to support diagnosis of MCI Profile Characterization DCAs: at least 85% sensitivity and 90% specificity when distinguishing MCI due to Alzheimer's disease from normal cognition



As DCAs continue to mature and move toward broader clinical adoption, these recommendations are intended to guide developers, clinicians, and health systems alike. Shared expectations for performance and use are essential to ensuring that technical rigor translates into measurable improvements in patient care.

“Families want timely, trustworthy answers about their memory concerns – not confusion or delay,” said George Vradenburg, convener of the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease.“New digital cognitive assessments tools can assist families and their physicians to make faster, more accurate and earlier detection of cognitive impairment, a faster path to diagnosis of its cause, and accelerated access to tailored care and treatment.”

By establishing clear expectations for performance and clinical application, CEOi aims to support the responsible integration of DCAs into clinical pathways, helping to close persistent gaps in detection and diagnosis and enabling earlier intervention for people at risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

About CEOi: The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease (CEOi), convened by UsAgainstAlzheimer's in 2013, is an organization of global private-sector leaders from across the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, caregiving, and financial sectors. CEOi has joined together to provide business leadership in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, working with stakeholders from across sectors to transform the disease from a social, health, and economic crisis into an opportunity for healthy aging worldwide.

Media requests should be directed to Emily Scholler: