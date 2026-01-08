NDT Pharmaceuticals' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc. Advances Toward Key Regulatory Milestones For Clean Republic® Multipurpose Disinfectant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP), through its wholly owned subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc., announces its continued progress in the regulatory and sustainability review process for Clean Republic® Multipurpose Disinfectant reinforcing Good Salt Life's commitment to delivering powerful, people- and planet-conscious disinfection solutions.Clean Republic® Multipurpose Disinfectant is engineered using advanced salt-based chemistry designed to deliver hospital-grade efficacy while remaining non-toxic, non-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), and safe for use in sensitive environments. The product is currently advancing through multiple regulatory and third-party review processes that, once finalized, are expected to further differentiate Clean Republic® within the professional and institutional cleaning markets.“These ongoing evaluations represent important steps as we continue to raise the bar for what modern disinfectants should deliver,” said Zach O'Shea, CEO at NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.“Good Salt Life's focus has always been on combining rigorous efficacy standards with sustainability, safety, and ease of use-without compromise. Our goal is to offer solutions that align with where the industry is going, not where it's been. We believe the next generation of disinfectants must deliver measurable efficacy, regulatory credibility, and environmental responsibility in one platform.”As part of this progression, Clean Republic® is undergoing a federal review tied to enhanced pathogen performance standards, alongside independent sustainability and environmental impact assessments. These efforts reflect Good Salt Life's long-term strategy to meet evolving regulatory expectations while supporting customers in healthcare, food service, education, and animal care environments.Good Salt Life's disinfectant solutions are paired with innovative application technologies that improve surface coverage and consistency while reducing chemical overuse-helping organizations achieve higher biosecurity standards with fewer resources.Management expects to provide additional updates as regulatory and certification processes reach completion.



About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: NDTP) is a publicly traded company dedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., the company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet - .

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying infection-control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic brand and proprietary dispensing hardware. The company is committed to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that foster healthier living environments – .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

