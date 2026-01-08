Airjoule Technologies Begins Net Zero Innovation Hub For Data Centers Program And Advances Commercial Deployment With Google, Microsoft, And Industry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program kickoff marks critical step in the commercial deployment of AirJouleTM water-from-air systems for data center applications

RONAN, Mont., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("AirJoule Technologies" or "AIRJ"), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced the official kickoff of its participation in the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers (the“Innovation Hub”) technology acceleration program. This follows AIRJ's selection in September 2025 as one of only three winners of the Net Zero Innovation Hub competition from among more than seventy applicants. AirJoule Technologies is the only US-based company and the only company focused on water solutions selected for the program, underscoring the unique value proposition of the AirJoule platform technology in addressing data center sustainability challenges.

Through this collaboration, AirJoule Technologies will work with a consortium of global data center operators and infrastructure providers, including Microsoft, Google, Data4, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Danfoss, to accelerate breakthrough solutions for sustainable data center operations. AIRJ is now working directly with these industry-leading companies to advance the deployment of AirJoule for utilizing low-grade waste heat from data center operations to produce pure distilled water from air.

The Innovation Hub's program, which commenced this week in Fredericia, Denmark, is structured around a phased roadmap that includes engagement with data center partners, product–market fit refinement, commercial alignment, and access to test and validation facilities. At the conclusion of the program, AIRJ anticipates reaching a significant commercialization milestone with the deployment of AirJoule systems at an Innovation Hub testbed facility in Denmark, with on-site installation currently expected in summer 2026.

"This program represents an important step in the commercial deployment of AirJoule in mission-critical data center environments," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. "By working alongside some of the world's most sophisticated data center operators and infrastructure providers, we are positioning AirJoule to address water sustainability in the rapidly expanding data center industry."

"AirJoule's innovative approach to utilizing waste heat for water generation addresses one of the data center industry's most critical sustainability challenges," said Alberto Ravagni, CEO of the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers. "Through our incubation program, we're providing the framework and industry partnerships needed to accelerate AirJoule's path from demonstration to scalable commercial deployment."

Strategic Milestone Toward Industrial Water Solutions

The Net Zero Innovation Hub program marks a critical milestone in AirJoule Technologies' commercialization strategy for water-intensive industrial applications. Data centers represent a significant and rapidly growing market opportunity, with the sector consuming millions of gallons of water daily for cooling operations. According to McKinsey & Co, more than 40% of planned U.S. data centers are located in areas facing high or extremely high water stress.

The AirJoule platform technology utilizes waste heat - an abundant and often underutilized resource in data centers - to cost-effectively access the ample water resources available in the atmosphere. Water harvested by AirJoule can be used by data centers for evaporative cooling, to replenish line losses in closed loop systems, for power generation, or for local water replenishment programs.

"The Net Zero Innovation Hub provides an unprecedented platform for validating and scaling our technology with the organizations that are defining the future of data center infrastructure," added Jore. "This collaboration moves us significantly closer to establishing AirJoule as an essential component of sustainable data center operations worldwide."

Positioning for Broader Industrial Applications

While the immediate focus of the Innovation Hub's program is data center applications, the collaboration is expected to validate technical capabilities that are transferable to other water-intensive industrial sectors. AirJoule's advanced sorbent technology and proprietary system enable water harvesting in relative humidity conditions as low as 20%, making AirJoule suitable for deployment in diverse industrial environments and geographic locations.

AIRJ's growing commercial pipeline beyond data center operators includes advanced manufacturing facilities, food and beverage companies, chemical manufacturers, residential developers in water-stressed regions, and defense installations. With systems already operational in Texas, Arizona, and Dubai, and by leveraging strategic partnerships with GE Vernova and Carrier Global Corporation, AirJoule Technologies is positioned to deliver transformative water solutions at scale as market demand for reliable, off-grid water generation continues to intensify.

