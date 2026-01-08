Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results For First Quarter Fiscal 2026

Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary, environmentally beneficial products and services in over 65 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, general industrial, mechanical, mining, agricultural, and retail consumer markets for over 50 years and, more recently, has also expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted share.



NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2025 (UNAUDITED) AND

AUGUST 31, 2025 (AUDITED)

November 30,

2025 August 31,

2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,389,809 $ 7,250,523 Receivables: Trade, less allowance for credit losses

of $235,000 as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025,

respectively 18,202,077 18,443,230 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,033,486 1,077,552 Income taxes 590,483 340,002 Inventories, net 16,107,563 15,525,230 Prepaid expenses 2,301,076 1,706,279 Total current assets 44,624,494 44,342,816 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 15,800,929 15,183,918 OTHER ASSETS: Investments in joint ventures 29,277,113 28,611,777 Deferred income tax, net 453,113 503,575 Intangible assets, net 8,594,926 8,827,768 Goodwill 4,782,376 4,782,376 Operating lease right of use assets 496,441 493,050 Total other assets 43,603,969 43,218,546 Total assets $ 104,029,392 $ 102,745,280 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit $ 9,134,428 $ 9,329,021 Term loan, current portion 2,887,310 2,860,256 Accounts payable 9,665,387 8,044,196 Income taxes payable 368,589 414,304 Accrued liabilities: Payroll and related benefits 2,119,349 1,844,817 Other 721,893 1,066,761 Current portion of operating leases 286,352 344,739 Total current liabilities 25,183,308 23,904,094 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred income tax, net 1,513,166 1,513,166 Term loans, noncurrent portion 445,766 466,984 Operating leases, less current portion 210,089 148,311 Total long-term liabilities $ 2,169,021 $ 2,128,461 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.02 par value per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding 9,480,688 and 9,475,490,

as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025, respectively 189,614 189,510 Additional paid-in capital 25,402,605 25,056,976 Retained earnings 52,416,480 52,273,469 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,643,901 ) (5,371,201 ) Stockholders' equity 72,364,798 72,148,754 Non-controlling interests 4,312,265 4,563,971 Total equity 76,677,063 76,712,725 Total liabilities and equity $ 104,029,392 $ 102,745,280





NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

Three Months Ended

November 30, 2025 2024 NET SALES: Net sales $ 23,308,881 $ 21,338,393 Cost of goods sold 14,925,255 13,175,440 Gross profit 8,383,626 8,162,953 JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS: Equity in income from joint ventures 1,222,116 1,129,593 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,069,257 1,284,119 Total income from joint venture operations 2,291,373 2,413,712 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling expenses 4,371,502 4,267,654 General and administrative expenses 4,148,953 3,858,943 Research and development expenses 1,220,912 1,343,397 Total operating expenses 9,741,367 9,469,994 OPERATING INCOME 933,632 1,106,671 INTEREST INCOME 37,242 25,567 INTEREST EXPENSE (199,966 ) (120,220 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 770,908 1,012,018 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 265,029 217,871 NET INCOME 505,879 794,147 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 268,060 233,056 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $ 237,819 $ 561,091 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES ASSUMED OUTSTANDING: Basic 9,480,688 9,470,507 Diluted 9,492,694 9,754,209 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.01 $ 0.07

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

The accompanying press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted share, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. NTIC uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of performance and believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by factoring out potential differences caused by non-recurring, unusual or infrequent charges not related to NTIC's regular, ongoing business. NTIC also believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in evaluating the company's operations, period over period. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of NTIC's reported net income attributable to NTIC and reported net income attributable to NTIC per diluted common share to adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted common share, in each case, as adjusted to exclude amortization expense.

Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to NTIC, as reported $ 237,819 $ 561,091 Adjustments for adjusted net income: Amortization expense 105,783 105,783 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 343,602 $ 666,874 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 9,492,694 9,754,209 Diluted net income per share, as reported 0.03 0.06 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.04 $ 0.07

