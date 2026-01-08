Blue Star Families Welcomes New Advisory Board Members To Advance Military Family Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly Appointed Board and Advisory Leaders Add Diverse Perspectives and Strategic Experience to Propel the Organization's Mission Forward

Washington, D.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. - January 8, 2026 - Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to supporting military and veteran families, announces the appointment of seven new members to its National Advisory Board. These new members offer a powerful mix of expertise, innovative viewpoints, and a shared dedication to advancing the Blue Star Families mission to support military and veteran families.

Gadi Dechter, Vice President for Communications and Government Affairs at Princeton University, brings extensive strategic communications and federal policy experience to the Blue Star Families Advisory Board. Dechter held senior economic policy roles in the Obama White House and Commerce Department, and has led high-impact public affairs, policy, and media efforts across government, consulting, and journalism.

Edward Felsenthal, executive chairman and former editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME, and Senior Advisor in the office of the CEO at Salesforce. He led TIME's transformation into a global media and leadership brand after a 15-year career at The Wall Street Journal and was founding editor of The Daily Beast and Al-Monitor; he also serves on Princeton University's Board of Trustees.

The Honorable Ronald Keohane, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. He has had a distinguished career leading military personnel policy and championing family support programs - including child development, spouse employment, Military OneSource, and major initiatives like the Warrior and Invictus Games - shaping the well-being of millions of military families.

Mary Mahoney, spouse of the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Christopher Mahoney, and an advocate for military families. She brings a deep understanding of the challenges and strengths within the military community.

Bill McBride, a veteran state and federal policy strategist who served from 2019–2025 as Executive Director of the National Governors Association (NGA), which has represented the interests of governors of the nation's states, commonwealths, and territories for over a century. Working with Republicans and Democrats, states large and small, Bill led a diverse team of professional staff to amplify the voice of governors in Washington, D.C., and across the country.

Nishant Roy, Chief Impact Officer at Chobani, where he leads the company's community impact, philanthropy, and government relations. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he is a Council on Foreign Relations team member and a frequent voice on corporate impact and food access. Kiersten Todt, Mastercard's Senior Vice President for Cybersecurity Partnership and Engagement and former Chief of Staff at CISA. A nationally recognized cybersecurity leader, she has shaped major federal and industry initiatives, including President Obama's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.

“We're honored to welcome this extraordinary group of leaders - Gadi Dechter, Edward Felsenthal, Bill McBride, the Honorable Ronald Keohane, Mary Mahoney, Nishant Roy, and Kiersen Todt - to the Blue Star Families National Advisory Board,” says Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet.“Each of them brings unique expertise and a longstanding commitment to service: from national security and federal policy, to global media leadership, to corporate impact and innovation, to advocacy for military families. Their diverse backgrounds and deep dedication to our community will strengthen Blue Star Families in powerful ways. We are excited to work alongside them as we expand our programs, grow meaningful partnerships, and advance policies that improve the lives of military and veteran families.”

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A“blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, click here.

