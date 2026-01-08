403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Transformation Insights Announces Global Office In Tel Aviv, Israel
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Transformation Insights today announced the opening of a new global office in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Known as Ti-Tel-Aviv, the office provides a central location for global operations and for serving the middle and far east. Through Ti-Tel-Aviv, the company will offer its full complement of technology products, including its KTA platform and ai-enabled change services, which have been proven to substantially reduce costs and improve outcomes from investments in change. Solutions include a turnkey human resources operations office, a mergers-and-acquisitions integration office, and a hospital capacity management office.
Co-Founder and Chief Marketplace Officer Rebecca Gampel will act as the CEO of Ti-Tel-Aviv and will be leading go-to-market efforts across the middle and far east from Tel Aviv.“Transformation Insights looks forward to expanding its global team and hiring fresh talent to join its mission to deliver better and more lasting value from change.”
Known as Ti-Tel-Aviv, the office provides a central location for global operations and for serving the middle and far east. Through Ti-Tel-Aviv, the company will offer its full complement of technology products, including its KTA platform and ai-enabled change services, which have been proven to substantially reduce costs and improve outcomes from investments in change. Solutions include a turnkey human resources operations office, a mergers-and-acquisitions integration office, and a hospital capacity management office.
Co-Founder and Chief Marketplace Officer Rebecca Gampel will act as the CEO of Ti-Tel-Aviv and will be leading go-to-market efforts across the middle and far east from Tel Aviv.“Transformation Insights looks forward to expanding its global team and hiring fresh talent to join its mission to deliver better and more lasting value from change.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment