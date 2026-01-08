403
UN Secretary General meets with Venezuela's UN Ambassador
(MENAFN) The UN Secretary-General held talks on Wednesday with Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, during which he reaffirmed his stance regarding the recent US military action involving Venezuela.
During a briefing, a UN spokesperson said that “the Secretary-General also expressed the availability of his good offices to support a possible inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela,” signaling openness to facilitating political engagement amid escalating tensions.
Earlier in the week, the UN chief voiced serious concern over violations of international law following the US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. “I have consistently stressed the imperative of full respect, by all, for international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, which provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said in a statement.
When asked about the most recent US seizure of a cargo vessel linked to Venezuela, the spokesperson responded, “Yes, we're, of course, aware of the situation at this stage,” while noting that Washington does “not have sufficient information” to add beyond earlier remarks. He emphasized that “all law enforcement actions on the oceans and seas are to be taken in accordance with applicable international law in order to ensure maritime safety and security on the high seas.” He further added, “We would want to see the avoidance of any further escalation.”
These comments come amid an intensified maritime crackdown by the US as tensions with Caracas continue to rise. On Jan. 3, the US carried out a military operation inside Venezuela, launching extensive airstrikes against air defense systems before special operations forces entered Caracas and detained President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
The pair were subsequently transferred to New York, where they entered not guilty pleas to drug trafficking and weapons-related charges during their initial court appearance. Venezuelan authorities have denounced the vessel seizures as “international piracy,” while US officials have defended the actions as necessary to enforce a blockade targeting what they describe as the “dark fleet.”
