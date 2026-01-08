403
Bangladesh Tightens Visa Rules for Indian Citizens
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has further restricted visa opportunities for Indian nationals, its foreign ministry confirmed to a local outlet.
According to a news agency, the new limitations affect Bangladesh’s deputy high commissions in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Beginning Thursday, all visa categories—except for business and employment visas—will no longer be issued.
This follows an earlier move on December 22, 2025, when Dhaka temporarily halted visa processing and consular services at the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi, the Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, and the visa center in Siliguri. Services were also suspended at the mission in Guwahati, located in India’s northeastern state of Assam.
Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have grown increasingly tense. In 2024, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted in an uprising. Leadership was then assumed by an interim administration headed by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, who currently serves as chief adviser.
