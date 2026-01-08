Divya Dutta Shares Moments From Her 'Therapeutic' Trip With Her BFF

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, who is known for films like 'Badlapur', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Veer-Zaara' and others, has shared the“therapeutic” experience which she recently had with her BFF.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself enjoying the beach vibes with her friend.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“There's nothing more therapeutic, than an impromptu plan with your college bestie....reminisce all the craziness and relive it...and realize,that nothing changed...supervfun, mad two days with you,@poonam_grover10!! This should now be a habit”.

Earlier, the actress took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated 21 years of Yash Chopra's timeless classic 'Veer Zara', as she shared a series of memorable stills from the film. The actress penned an emotional note reflecting on how the movie changed her life.

Sharing a series of stills from the movie, Divya wrote,“21 glorious years...of #VeerZaara! A film that got me so much love and yes...stardom. I have grown up on #YashChopra movies, and it was my biggest desire to be directed by him...a big thank you to #AdityaChopra and @yrf for the most memorable role. I didn't foresee the love #Shabbo would receive...But they had a bigger vision for me! This film has amazing memories!! This film walks with me hand in hand wherever I go... 21 years of receiving that love and many, many more to come... And a big shout-out to the most amazing people I found on this set. @iamsrk @ranimukerji”.

The photos she shared featured herself with Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and veteran actress Kiron Kher. Capturing some of the most heartfelt moments from the film, from an emotional rain sequence to tender sisterly scenes with Preeti that remained etched in her memory. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra and produced under Yash Raj Films, Veer-Zaara was released on 12th November 2004. The movie beautifully explored the themes of love and sacrifice in humanity that transcends borders.