Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource Of 52.2Mt At 1.08% Li2o At Mirage With Additional Exploration Target
|Inferred
| Cut-off Grade
(%)
| Tonnes
(t)
| Grade
(Li2O %)
| Grade
(Ta2O5 ppm)
| Li2O (t)
|0.40% Li2OEq
|57 400 000
|1.02
|127
|585 000
|0.50% Li2OEq
|52 200 000
|1.08
|131
|563 000
|0.60% Li2OEq
|50 000 000
|1.12
|135
|561 000
Figure 2: 3D View of the Resource Estimate (Looking North)
Figure 3: Cross-Section A-A'
Pit Shell Overview
The optimal MRE shell for the“Reasonable Prospect of Eventual Economic Extraction” was obtained with Deswik software which used the Pseudoflow algorithm with parameters presented in Table 2.
Table 2: Resource Pit Shell Parameters
|Unit
|Selling Price
|Li2O Concentrate Grade
|%
|5.50
|Li2O Concentrate Value
|USD/dmt
|1,500.00
|Ta2O5 Concentrate Value
|USD/kg
|260.00
|Exchange Rate
|CAD/USD
|1.36
|Royalty
|%
|3.00
|Concentrate Transportation Cost to Saguenay
|CAD/dmt
|230.73
|Concentrate Humidity
|%
|8.00
|Operating Costs
|Mining
|CAD/t mined
|5.50
|Processing
|CAD/t milled
|16.79
|General & Administration
|CAD/t milled
|6.00
|Other
|Mill Recovery (Li2O)
|%
|70.00
|Mill Recovery (Ta2O5)
|%
|56.00
|Slope angle
|°
|53
|Marginal cut-off grade (Li2OEq)
|%
|0.50
These parameters were benchmarked against recent similar projects but are conceptual in nature and may change once more engineering work is undertaken.
Exploration Target
The Exploration Target is estimated to be between 40 and 50 million tonnes of mineralization grading between 0.80% and 1.10% Li2O and between 120ppm and 145ppm Ta2O5 and is largely constrained to the same MRE pit shell area.
The assessment of the target for further exploration was completed by PLR Resources, a consultant independent of the company. The estimation of the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target was based on the same drill hole database used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. With the available drilling information, conceptual mineralized zones were modeled. Core samples were composited, and the composited assays were capped (similarly to the MRE).
Grades were interpolated into a three-dimensional block model using Ordinary Kriging. To estimate the tonnage, PLR used the same specific gravity values used for the MRE.
Figure 4: 3D View of the Exploration Target (Looking North)
Disclosure warnings in respect to an exploration target review:An exploration target is not a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource or reserve. The Exploration Target is confirmed only as a target for further exploration. Potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature only. There has not been sufficient drilling to define any mineral resource on this Exploration Target; drilling intercepts crosscut the Exploration Target but drill spacing is too scarce to classify these blocks as Inferred Mineral Resources. There is no certainty that further drilling will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. An optimized pit shell using the same parameters (including the cut-off grade) used for the Mineral Resource Estimate was generated to constrain the Exploration Target.
About the Mirage Project
The Mirage Project is the flagship lithium exploration asset of Brunswick Exploration Inc., located in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region of Quebec less than 40 kilometers from the Trans-Taiga road. The project covers a total of 278 mining claims representing approximately 13,800 hectares within a well-established hard-rock lithium district and is fully owned by Brunswick Exploration.
Systematic drilling at Mirage has outlined multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes predominantly hosted in mafic volcanic country rock. The dykes are found to have been folded during subsequent deformation events and demonstrate strong lateral and down dip continuity, with mineralization remaining open in multiple directions. Most of the mineralization is hosted at shallow depths, supporting the project's potential for near-term growth.
Metallurgical test work has delivered encouraging results, including the potential for a dense media separation only processing flowsheet, highlighting Mirage's favorable mineralogy and potential for cost-effective lithium concentrate production (see press release of February 3, 2025).
Figure 5: Project Potential and Open Pit Shell Footprint
Next Steps
Brunswick Exploration is currently planning its next drill campaign at Mirage that will focus on continued exploration efforts to demonstrate the full potential of the project in the core area and across the length of the project. To date, limited drilling has been completed outside of the current MRE, where the exploration potential remains high and where spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes have been identified up to 3.5km along strike from the pit shell to the northeast (see Figure 5). The Company will release further details for its plans at Mirage in early 2026.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The independent qualified persons for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 guidelines, is Pierre Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc., with contributions from Patrick Frenette, P.Eng., of Synectiq Inc. for cut-off grade estimation and open pit optimization.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with grading 1.08% Li2O.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO
Contact number: 514 861 4441
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
