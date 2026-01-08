The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

First Quarter Summary: (1)



Net sales of $340.2 million versus $341.3 million

Net income of $25.3 million versus $38.1 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.26 versus $0.38

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $0.39 versus $0.49 Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $55.6 million versus $70.1 million



Reaffirm Fiscal Year 2026 (4) Outlook:



Net sales expected to range between -2% and +2% year-over-year

Gross margins expected to decline between 100 and 150 basis points year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between -4% and +1% year-over-year



“Our first quarter financial performance came in modestly ahead of our expectations. Total company consumption growth of 2% was led by Quest and OWYN, which grew aggregate consumption double-digits, while Atkins performed as expected," said Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. "With our initiatives to accelerate our top line and rebuild our margins in the second half on track, we are reaffirming our full year outlook. Simply Good Foods remains well positioned as a leader in the mainstreaming of the high protein, low sugar and low carb nutritional snacking category. Given the long runways for growth for Quest and OWYN coupled with our history of strong margins and a proven track record of converting Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow, I am confident the Company will create value for shareholders over the long term.”

First Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales of $340.2 million decreased 0.3% versus the comparable year ago period, driven by Quest growth of 9.6% offset by declines for Atkins and OWYN of 16.5% and 3.3%, respectively. OWYN's net sales decline was the result of lingering effects from the previously disclosed product quality issue and the related effect on retailer inventory levels, which began the quarter in an elevated position.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway(6) increased about 1.8% driven by growth for Quest and OWYN of 12.0% and 17.8%, respectively, while Atkins declined 19.3%, as expected.

Gross profit of $109.9 million decreased 15.8% versus the comparable year ago period, driven by expected elevated input inflation, including the first full quarter of tariff expenses. Productivity was a modest offset. Gross margin was 32.3%, a 590 basis point decline versus the comparable year ago period, consistent with our previously provided expectations, driven by elevated input costs which were only partially offset by productivity and mix. Excluding $2.6 million of one-time OWYN integration expenses in the current year period and a $1.0 million non-cash inventory purchase accounting step-up adjustment expense related to the OWYN Acquisition that occurred in the comparable prior year period, gross margin was 33.1%, a 540 basis point decline versus the comparable year ago period.

Operating expenses of $72.3 million decreased 4.7% versus the comparable year ago period. Selling and marketing expenses of $29.7 million decreased 10.1% versus the comparable year ago period driven by planned declines for Atkins, which more than offset increases to support growth for Quest and OWYN. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $38.0 million decreased 0.2% versus the comparable year ago period. Excluding stock-based compensation of $3.6 million, integration expenses of $3.3 million, term loan transaction fees of $2.8 million, and other one-time expenses, G&A declined 4.4% to $28.3 million, driven primarily by OWYN synergy realization and cost controls.

Net interest expense of $3.8 million reflected a 46.5% decrease versus the comparable year ago period due to lower average term loan balances.

The effective tax rate was 25.3%.

Net income of $25.3 million decreased 33.7% versus the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.6 million decreased 20.6% versus the comparable year ago period.

Reported earnings per diluted share were $0.26 versus $0.38 in the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.39 versus $0.49 in the comparable year ago period.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 99.1 million declined modestly versus the comparable year ago period, reflecting share repurchases.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, the Company had cash of $194.1 million and an outstanding principal balance on its term loan of $400.0 million, bringing the Company's quarter-end trailing twelve-month Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 0.8x(7). Higher cash and debt balances reflect the Company's strategic decision to borrow an additional $150.0 million concurrently with a three-year extension of the Company's existing credit facilities, which closed in November 2025. Cash flow from operations was about $50.1 million versus $32.0 million in the comparable year ago period. The increase was primarily due to improved working capital. Capital expenditures were approximately $2.1 million.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 5.0 million shares of its common stock for approximately $100 million. On a fiscal year-to-date basis through January 6, 2026, the Company has repurchased approximately 7.4 million shares for $146.6 million.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On January 6, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million increase to its existing share repurchase program which was first adopted in November 2018. As of January 6, 2026, the Company has approximately $224 million available under its revised stock repurchase program.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its previously provided outlook for fiscal year 2026:



Net Sales expected to range between -2% and +2% year-over-year

Gross Margins expected to decline between 100 and 150 basis points year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between -4% and +1% year-over-year



The Company's outlook continues to assume an increase in marketing spending for Quest and OWYN, including a significant increase in support for the OWYN brand intended to increase trial and build awareness. Management is focused on long-term growth for the total Company and will look to provide more fuel for growth should it find the opportunity to do so.

Consistent with its previously provided outlook, the Company expects the second half of the fiscal year to be stronger on both the top and bottom line than the first half. Continued innovation and distribution-driven growth from Quest and OWYN across the year are expected to be offset by challenges for Atkins, with the timing of price elasticity and lapping of certain year-ago promotional events expected to reflect incremental headwinds to growth in the first half of the year, particularly in Q2 which the Company continues to expect will be its weakest net sales growth quarter of the year.

Declines for gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA, and the phasing of profit growth for the year, are expected to primarily reflect the timing lag between elevated inflation and tariff expenses in the first half and building benefits from productivity, pricing, and improved costs expected in the second half of the year. As a result, the Company expects year-over-year margin expansion and Adjusted EBITDA growth to begin in the third quarter and build through the end of the fiscal year.

Finally, with the increase to the Company's term loan balance and to account for the Company's fiscal year-to-date share repurchases, the Company now expects net interest expense to be in the range of $19 to $21 million, and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 96 million shares. The Company continues to expect the effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.

The foregoing outlook assumes current economic conditions, consumer purchasing behavior and prevailing tariff rates remain generally consistent across the Company's fiscal year.

___________________________________

(1) All comparisons for the first quarter ended November 29, 2025, versus the comparable year-ago period ended November 30, 2024.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition-related costs, such as Business Transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) "Organic" growth refers to growth for brands owned by Simply Good Foods for more than twelve months on a comparable thirteen-week basis. This excludes the impact of M&A or calendar changes, when applicable.

(6) Combined Quest, Atkins, and OWYN Circana MULO++C and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13-weeks ending November 30, 2025, vs. the comparable 13-week year ago period.

(7)Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties ("Credit Agreement"), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the Company's trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt to Consolidated Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for Fiscal Year 2026, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative nutritious snacking products. Within our portfolio of trusted brands (QuestTM, AtkinsTM, and OWYNTM), we offer a wide variety of nutritional snacks and beverages, including high protein chips, bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and powders, and low sugar, low carb sweets and baked goods. We are a leader of the nutritious snacking movement, poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation-driven organic growth and external investment opportunities. To learn more, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

