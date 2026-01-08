Aavantgarde To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AAVantgarde's CEO, Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, will provide a corporate overview and highlight recent progress across the Company's pipeline, including updates on its two clinical programs:
- AAVB-039, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 CELESTE study for Stargardt disease. AAVB-081, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 LUCE-1 study for retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome type 1B.
Presentation details:
Conference: 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Presenter: Dr. Natalia Misciattelli (CEO)
Date: 15th January 2026
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
About AAVantgarde
AAVantgarde is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company's lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe, inherited retinal diseases with no approved treatments. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit: .
Media Contact:
Barnaby Pickering
Director, 59 North Pickering@59north
Legal Disclaimer:
