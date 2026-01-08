Kinross To Provide Update On Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew And Bald Mountain Redbird 2 Projects
Technical presentation details:
Webcast link:
Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 990-2777; Conference ID: 78159
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 855-9085; Conference ID: 78159
Replay (available 30 days after the call):
Webcast Replay link:
Canada & US toll-free: 1-888-660-6264
Outside of Canada & US: 289-819-1325
Passcode: 78159 #
You may also access the presentation on a listen-only basis via webcast at . The audio webcast will also be archived at .
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
Legal Disclaimer:
