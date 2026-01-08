KCR Betrayed People Over Krishna Waters, Alleges Mos Bandi Sanjay

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 8 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and senior BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, alleged that the former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) repeatedly betrayed people over Krishna river waters.

He claimed that though Telangana is entitled for 571 TMC of Krishna water, the then Chief Minister KCR agreed for only 299 TMC.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay alleged that Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have brought river water issues to the fore to cover up their failures.

He said that both the Congress and BRS have betrayed Telangana on the irrigation issues.

Bandi Sanjay added that Congress did not utilise the state's share in river waters.

He accused the former Chief Minister and BRS President KCR of repeatedly betraying the people of Telangana.

Telangana's share of Krishna waters was not fully utilised during the previous BRS government's term, the Union Minister of State (MoS) said.

The BJP leader said that though Telangana was in the need of water, the due share was not utilised.

"Telangana should get 571 TMC in Krishna water but KCR agreed for 299 TMC. He owes an explanation to people of the state for this decision," he added.

The MoS accused the BRS of corruption in the irrigation project.

"Everyone knows what happened to Kaleshwaram project built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore," he said.

He alleged that after coming to power in Telangana for a second term, BRS resorted to 'loot' in the name of Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.

The previous BRS-led state government inflated the estimates in the name of construction of canal and lifts, the MoS said.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, states that there will be no objections to the projects which were under construction at the time of bifurcation of Telangana.

"However, Palamuru-Rangareddy project does not figure in this list," he added.

He claimed that even when Andhra Pradesh diverted four TMC of water through Pothireddypadu project, the BRS did nothing to stop this.

Bandi Sanjay said that KCR's daughter K. Kavitha is exposing the corruption that took place during the previous BRS government.

He added that the BJP will support whoever exposes corruption in Telangana.