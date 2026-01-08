Azerbaijani Sailors Gear Up For Mandarin Cup In Turkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani sailors, Nargiz Mammadova and Nazrin Mammadova, are set to represent Azerbaijan at the highly anticipated "Mandarin Cup" international sailing competition in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The athletes will compete under the expert guidance of Turkish coach Mithat Can Yıldırım.

Mandarin Cup 2026 will take place in Bodrum, Turkiye on January 13-17. The competition, which is open to the Optimist, ILCA, and RS Feva classes.

The five-day event, set against the backdrop of Bodrum's winter winds, will offer sailors a valuable mix of training and competitive opportunities.

Sailing in Azerbaijan has been gaining significant momentum over the past decade, driven by the country's rich maritime heritage and the strategic location along the Caspian Sea. The Azerbaijan Sailing Federation (ASF), established to oversee and promote the sport of sailing, has played a crucial role in fostering this growth.

The Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA), officially registered in 2000, has been instrumental in advancing the sport of sailing in Azerbaijan.

The ultimate goal of the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA) is to support and advance the sport of sailing in the country.

The Federation is committed to increasing public interest in sailing by promoting it among the population and ensuring the development of high-level athletes capable of competing in international events.

A key priority for the Federation is to prepare Azerbaijan's national sailing team and facilitate their participation in prestigious international competitions. To achieve this, the SFA collaborates closely with regional and global sailing bodies, such as the European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF).

The Federation organizes an annual conference, which serves as a platform to make critical decisions such as adopting and amending the Statute, electing the executive authorities, and reviewing the progress of the organization through annual reports.

Since 2014, the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan has been a proud member of both the World Sailing and the European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF). These memberships have played a crucial role in connecting Azerbaijan to the global sailing community, allowing local athletes and officials to benefit from international expertise, attend global conferences, and engage in key events around the world.