$1,340 Bn Circular Economy Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: Partnerships, Emerging Markets, Textile Recycling, Eco-Conscious Startups To Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|384
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$463.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1340 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Clothing and Textile Waste, Electronic Waste, Food Waste, Glass Waste, Plastic Waste, Wood Waste By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs Industry Verticals: Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Waste Management, Construction, Automotive, Food and Agriculture
Companies Featured
- Veolia Environnement S.A Suez Group Braskem S.A Cisco Systems Inc. Coca-Cola Company IKEA H&M Group Adidas Group Nike Patagonia Inc. Oasis Marinas LLC FREEE Recycle Limited Geocycle Egypt Elsewedy Electric Salubata ColdHubs Mpact Recycling Inseco and Maltento Tadweer Group BEEAH Recycling UBQ Materials Wasteless (Tel Aviv) Negev Ecology ReturnGO Ecoppia Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) Evreka Jose Batista Sobrinho (JBS) Circulate Capital Dow Corporate Ambipar Raizen Braskem Enerkem Cascades Inc. Kruger Inc. GreenMantra Technologies Loop ChopValue eCycle Solutions Reju Waste Management (WM) Flex Ltd. ISB Global Generate Capital, PBC Diversys Software Inc RecycleSmart Solutions Rubicon Technologies LLC TerraCycle Closed Loop Partners Repreve Goodwill Contec S.A. Reconomy Bio2Materials Promateris Greentronics Pet Star Recycling EcoTree Romania Rethink Polymers Reciclad'OR INKI Geocycle Romania GreenTech FLUENSYS Undereciclam Circul'R Textile ETP SAFECHEM
