$5.46 Trillion Employment Services Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|589
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.95 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.46 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Type: Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations Vertical: Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology, Professional Services, Other Verticals Mode: Online, Offline
Companies Featured
- The Adecco Group Randstad NV Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. Manpower Inc Allegis Group, Inc. Persol Holdings Hays Plc Kelly Services Inc. Robert Half International Inc. Express Employment Professionals MEGT Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. JAC Recruitment Pasona Group Zensho Agency RGF Professional Recruitment Nippon Recruitment ABC Consultants Career Net Innovsource Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resources Service Co., Ltd. (FESCO) Talent Spot Group Pte Ltd SHI Group Monroe Consulting Group MTA Network Job Nexus Adaptive Business Group Alliance Recruitment Agency Zhaopin Michael Page Manpower Tongdao Liepin Group ChinaHR 51job, Inc. Kelly Services Morgan McKinley Envision RYZE Consulting K.K. JB Hired Brunel Energy Korea Limited gforce employment + recruitment Fischer & Partners Recruitment Sunrecruit Amrecindo Deshpande Skilling BizReach JobKorea Gi Group Holding JobTeaser Synergie Italia PIXID Group Satigo Deerfoot I.T. Resources Limited PageGroup Nolan Recruitment Anderselite Ltd Venturi-Group Impellam Group plc GBO Human Resources Capita plc SmartRecruiters Grupa Pracuj eJobs HeadHunter Grafton Recruitment Randstad HR Solutions Gi Group ZipRecruiter Globalization Partners Allegis Group, Inc Kelly Services, Inc Robert Half International Inc Serco Canada Inc Deloitte Robert Half Drake International Adecco ManpowerGroup Randstad Brunel Airswift Colombia Airswift Adecco Group Aroma City Group Hays Robert Walters Sundus Wuzzuf Premier Services & Recruitment Jobberman Workforce Robert Walters Communicate Recruitment
