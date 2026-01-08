President Herminie Presents Instruments Of Appointment To Six New Ambassadors Of The Republic Of Seychelles

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, January 8, 2026/APO Group/ --

The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, today presented Instruments of Appointment to six newly appointed Ambassadors of the Republic of Seychelles during a formal ceremony held at State House.

The Ambassadors appointed are Mr. Jacques Belle, Mr. Terry Romain, Mrs. Jacqueline Moustache-Belle, Mr. André Pool, Mr. Patrick Victor, and Mr. Nicholas Prea. Their nominations to the post of Ambassador were approved by the National Assembly in December 2025.

The presentation of Instruments of Appointment formally confers upon the Ambassadors the authority to represent the Republic of Seychelles abroad, advance the country's foreign policy objectives, and contribute to the strengthening of Seychelles' diplomatic presence and international partnerships.

Addressing the Ambassadors, President Herminie congratulated them on their appointments and expressed confidence in their ability to discharge their responsibilities with distinction, integrity, and professionalism. He emphasised that the central role of diplomacy is in promoting Seychelles' national interests, fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and enhancing the country's standing within the international community.

The President further encouraged the Ambassadors to actively advance Seychelles' key priorities and to be guided in their work by what best serves the interests of the nation. He emphasised the importance of navigating complex geopolitical dynamics with sound judgement, ensuring that all decisions taken contribute to the betterment and long-term development of Seychelles.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure, and the Principal Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Ian Madeleine.

The Government of Seychelles extends its best wishes to the newly appointed Ambassadors as they assume their duties in service of the Republic.

