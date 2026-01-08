3 Strong Options India Could Use To Replace Tilak Varma In 2026 T20is Against New Zealand

With Tilak Varma's fitness uncertain ahead of India's T20Is against New Zealand, selectors may explore alternatives. 3 experienced names stand out, each offering form, versatility, proven international pedigree to strengthen India's batting lineup.

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer has returned to competitive cricket after recovering from a spleen injury sustained in October 2025 against Australia. On January 6, he marked his comeback by scoring 82 off 53 balls against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, striking 10 fours and three sixes.

Iyer is set to feature in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, but his form and experience make him a viable option for the T20Is as well. Despite being omitted from the Asia Cup 2025 squad, he impressed in IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, scoring 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. His T20I record includes 51 matches, 1,104 runs, and eight fifties, making him a natural fit for Tilak's role.

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in prolific form in domestic cricket. Leading his side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, he has amassed 413 runs in seven innings at an average of 82.60 and a strike rate of 115.04, including two centuries and a fifty.

Gaikwad's international record adds weight to his case. In 23 T20Is, he has scored 633 runs at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of 143.53, with four fifties and a century. His ability to bat both at the top and in the middle order provides flexibility, while his career tally of over 5,000 T20 runs underlines his consistency.

Delhi's Rishabh Pant, India's Test vice-captain, is another strong contender. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, he has scored 212 runs in six innings at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 112.76, registering two fifties.

Pant's attacking style and versatility make him a valuable option, even with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan already in the squad. His deployment at No. 3 during India's victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign showcased his adaptability. With 76 T20Is and 1,209 runs to his name, Pant's experience in high-pressure situations could prove decisive if Tilak Varma is unavailable.