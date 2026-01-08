“Is It Bengaluru Or Bangaluru?”: Hoysala City Police Vehicle Typo Sparks Social Media Buzz

Social media users were left amused and surprised after noticing a glaring spelling error on a vehicle belonging to the city police in Hoysala Vehicle, Bengaluru. One of the police vehicles displayed the name as“Bangaluru City Police”, prompting netizens to question how the state government could misspell its own capital city's name. The incident quickly went viral on platforms like Reddit, sparking reactions ranging from humour to concern over the oversight.

Typo on Police Vehicle Sparks Social Media Attention

The misspelling on the official police vehicle attracted widespread attention, as Bengaluru, the bustling capital of Karnataka, is a major urban centre, and errors in official documentation or signage are generally unexpected. Netizens highlighted the irony of a government vehicle incorrectly spelling the name of the very city it represents.

How Did Social Media React?

Reddit users responded to the incident with a mix of humour and criticism.

One user commented:“Wow! State government misspelling its own state name.”

Another user added:“Edit it before it's too late. Capital City name:)”

A third user highlighted the broader implications, saying:“Corruption even in this.”

Lessons on Oversight and Attention to Detail

While some users treated the incident lightly, others pointed out that such errors reflect carelessness in official matters. Observers noted that correct spelling in official signage is not just about grammar; it also projects professionalism and accountability for government institutions.

The incident has since become a talking point online, reminding authorities and citizens alike about the importance of accuracy and attention to detail in official communication, especially in prominent public-facing departments like the police.