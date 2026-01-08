'Dirty Water': NHRC Seeks Report From Gujarat Govt On Typhoid Spurt In Gandhinagar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Gujarat government within two weeks over media reports alleging a spurt in typhoid cases in Gandhinagar due to contaminated drinking water, an official said on Thursday.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if found to be true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the affected persons.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report carried on January 4, the NHRC issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Gujarat, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the present health status of both out-patients and in-patients suffering from typhoid, as well as the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the Commission said.

According to the media report, the State Health Department has confirmed a total of 70 active cases of typhoid, concentrated in a particular area of Gandhinagar city.

Reportedly, the surge in typhoid cases has exposed serious flaws in the newly laid water supply system in the state capital. As many as seven leakage points have been identified in the water pipeline network, allegedly causing sewage to mix with the drinking water supply.

As per the media report, doctors have confirmed that the outbreak is water-borne and that efforts are underway to ensure early detection and prompt medical treatment of patients on priority.

Reportedly, a 30-bed paediatric ward has been opened at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to handle the increasing number of typhoid patients, most of whom are children. Patients are reportedly approaching the hospital with symptoms such as high fever and gastrointestinal complications.

The notice to the Gujarat government comes at a time when the Commission is already seized of the issue of deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore.

Last week, the NHRC sought a report within two weeks from the Madhya Pradesh government over a media report alleging seven deaths and around 40 cases of hospitalisation after consumption of contaminated water in Indore district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the media report relating to the alleged water contamination deaths in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district, the Commission had issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh seeking a detailed report.