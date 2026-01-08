Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The grocery list generation artificial intelligence (AI) market size is witnessing significant expansion. Expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.6%, this market is poised for robust growth, projected to reach $3.65 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 28.3%. Factors driving this growth include the integration of AI with smart home ecosystems, the adoption of voice-activated grocery assistants, and heightened demand for personalized nutrition and meal planning.

Key trends in the industry involve advancements in natural language processing, innovations in predictive analytics, and the development of AI-driven inventory management solutions. A burgeoning demand for personalized shopping experiences further propels the market, as AI utilizes shopper history, dietary preferences, and inventory data to generate customized lists, recommendations, and auto-replenishment suggestions. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), online grocery adoption is on the rise, with about 19.4% of grocery shoppers aged 15 and older in the U.S. purchasing groceries online at least once over the past year.

Leading companies in this sector are prioritizing the introduction of AI-powered list-to-cart tools to streamline online shopping and minimize manual effort in item selection. For example, Careem Networks FZ LLC launched an AI-powered grocery list tool in July 2025, enabling users to upload lists directly within their app. This AI tool significantly simplifies the shopping experience by recognizing items, matching them with available products, and facilitating one-click cart additions.

Strategic moves such as Wynshop Ltd.'s acquisition of Halla in March 2024 underscore the emphasis on bolstering AI-powered personalization capabilities, particularly in enhancing e-commerce experiences with accurate product recommendations and optimized search functionalities. Major industry players include Walmart Inc., Inc., The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies Inc., and J Sainsbury Plc, among others.

North America currently leads the AI market in grocery list generation, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Geographical coverage in various reports spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and others, with countries including Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA being focal points.

The market is experiencing influences from shifting trade relations and tariffs, particularly in spring 2025, impacting the retail and wholesale sectors notably in sourcing and inventory management. Companies are transitioning to domestic suppliers, investing in robust supply chain strategies, and employing data-driven demand forecasting to navigate these challenges while maintaining customer satisfaction.

The grocery list generation AI market value reflects entities' revenues from services like AI-powered grocery list creation, meal planning, e-commerce integration, and inventory optimization. This value includes goods and services exchanged between entities or sold to end consumers, offering a comprehensive view of current and future industry scenarios.

