$107.75+ Bn Waste Recycling Services Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|366
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$61.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$107.78 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Veolia Environnement S. A Republic Services, Inc GFL Environmental Inc Clean Harbors Inc Waste Management Inc Biffa Ltd. Casella Waste Systems Inc. Remondis Suez Environnement S. A. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited Eco Oils Pty Limited Canvest Environmental Protection Group Asian Development Bank (ADB) ATRenew Plastics for Change JEPLAN, Inc Japan International Cooperation Agency SK Ecoplant Lithion Recycling, Inc Dongseo Company Ltd. (ISD) Colas SA Cesaro Mac Import Srl Lindner Gruppo Ecosistem Gazprom Neft ML Polyolefins S.C Plastic Recycling Export S.R.L A.B. Titan s.r.o. Chintex s.r.o. DN AGRAR Group BIOCOM CZ Ekokom CZ Eko-Wtor EcoTek Rohlik Group Bioelektra Group S.A. Colt Recycling, LLC Steel Dynamics, Inc Materion Corp Sims Recycling Solutions Abington Reldan Metals, LLC DBW Metals Recycling OmniSource, LLC AIM Recycling SA Recycling LLC Baltimore Scrap Corp eCycle Solutions Escrap Canada Inc GreenTec Quantum Lifecycle Partners Logistics Recycling Inc RecycleSmart CEMEX Brightmark Northstar Recycling Company Stericycle Inc Waste Connections Inc GFL Environmental Inc Waste Connections of Canada RTS Canada (Recycle Track Systems) Enerkem Li-Cycle SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp Reciclarg Recycling Technology S.A GM&C Recicladora Urbana Recycla Chile KDM Empresas EcoComputo Comimtel Recycling Pro Industrial SMP Proambi Cirklo Dinamica Ambiental Ecoplas Polimaquinas ALPLA Group United Global Services Reviva UBQ Materials TMM Integrated Recycling Industries Amnir Recycling Industries MAI Corporation Tadwir Al Jazirah Nesma Recycling Al-Qaryan Group Veolia Middle East Tadweer Group Go Clean Zabbaleen Community (Mansheyat Nasir) Wecyclers Chanja Datti Recycling Company SA Metal Group SA Waste Holdings Sibanye-Stillwater
Global Waste Recycling Services Market
