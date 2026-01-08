$107.75+ Bn Waste Recycling Services Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Recycling Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global waste recycling services market is witnessing significant shifts, segmented by waste type into categories such as compost and food waste, glass and fiberglass, metal scraps, waste paper, and others. In 2024, waste paper emerged as the dominant segment, representing 39.49% of the market share and valued at $24.34 billion. Looking ahead, the "other types" segment is projected to lead growth, with a robust CAGR of 11.85% from 2024 to 2029.

When divided by service type, the market includes collection and disposal services. In 2024, collection services accounted for the majority share at 64.02%, equivalent to $39.46 billion. However, disposal services are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a forecasted CAGR of 7.05% for 2024-2029.

As for application, sectors such as municipal, agricultural, construction, industrial, and others delineate the market. The municipal segment topped the charts in 2024 with a 45.64% share, worth $28.13 billion, while the industrial segment is anticipated to expand swiftly at a CAGR of 7.24% between 2024 and 2029.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, holding 38.93% of the global share valued at $23.99 billion. Africa and South America are poised to be the fastest-growing regions with CAGRs of 7.39% and 7.26%, respectively, until 2029.

Despite its fragmentation, the market's leading players collectively account for 19.86% of the global share as of 2023. Veolia Environnement S.A. leads with an 8.23% stake, followed by Republic Services, Inc. and GFL Environmental Inc.

Emerging opportunities in the waste recycling market are abundant, particularly in the "other types" waste category, collection services, and municipal applications. By 2029, these sectors are expected to increase global sales by $6.8 billion, $12.54 billion, and $9.09 billion, respectively. The U.S. market itself will contribute $4.41 billion in growth.

Several trends are shaping the market dynamics, such as innovative facilities to boost processing efficiency, strategic partnerships for advanced solutions, and the focus on integrated e-waste management. Investments in home recycling pilot programs also promise to impact the market positively.

The waste recycling services market, which grew at a CAGR of 3.49% from 2019 to reach $61.64 billion in 2024, is projected to hit $83.18 billion by 2029. Long-term growth is anticipated, reaching $107.78 billion in 2034, driven by advancements in waste management, awareness surrounding plastic pollution, and infrastructural investments. However, regulatory challenges and lack of awareness could impede progress.

Strategy-wise, companies should focus on building advanced recycling facilities, integrating e-waste solutions, and launching new recycling initiatives to harness market opportunities. Expanding in emerging markets and forming strategic alliances to improve capabilities will be key advancement.

