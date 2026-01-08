Qatar Chamber, QCPA Sign Mou To Strengthen Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber, QC, and the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants, QCPA, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chamber's headquarters.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in projects and events that support and develop company members, entrepreneurs, SMEs owners, and other members of society who benefit from these services.

The agreement was signed by the QCPA Chairman, HE Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari, and Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori.

According to the MoU, cooperation includes training and advisory services provided by the Association such as certified tax specialist courses, specialised professional diploma programmes, and training workshops aimed at enhancing the skills and efficiency of targeted groups.

On this occasion, HE Dr. Sultan Al Dosari expressed his pleasure at signing the MoU with the Qatar Chamber, noting that it supports the Association's mission to strengthen professional and scientific cooperation with state institutions and relevant entities.

He pointed out that the QCPA's role is to develop the accounting and auditing profession in Qatar through specialised activities and enhanced local and international engagement.

For his part, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori said that the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation with the Association in training-related fields, contributing to the enhancement of workforce efficiency within the private sector.

He added that the Chamber will provide training halls for joint programmes approved by both parties and will cooperate in implementing projects and programmes of mutual interest.