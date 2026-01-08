403
Trioangle Rolls Out Feature-Rich Ubereats Clone With New Upgrades And 50% Launch Offer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Embrace the growing food delivery wave using a customizable UberEats clone script developed with premium features and new updates. Grab the limited-time 50% offer and launch a robust food delivery platform with ease.
The global on-demand food delivery industry is expected to reach $2.03 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.75%. This growth provides diverse opportunities for entrepreneurs to start a food delivery business with a powerful UberEats clone app to simplify operations and gain instant revenue.
Trioangle offers GoferEats, a user-friendly food delivery clone app replicating the core features of the UberEats app. This allows users to browse, order food, and receive doorstep delivery. It is designed with an intuitive user interface, scalable architecture, and core revenue models. Also, our UberEats clone script is equipped with premium features such as
Kiosk: Enables self-service food ordering by enabling customers to place orders without interacting with restaurant personnel.
ChatGPT: With this AI-driven solution, the food delivery app facilitates instant assistance and resolves user queries to increase user engagement.
Driver Subscription: An UberEats clone script enables drivers to subscribe and gain consistent job access while boosting platform revenue.
Bidding: Allowing drivers to bid on delivery requests for transforming traditional methods. It improves delivery speed and fair earning opportunities.
"With the evolving food delivery space, the UberEats clone ensures smooth food ordering and delivery operations, now available at a 50% offer. At Trioangle, our skilled development team leverages new technologies and continuously analyzes industry trends for building smart platforms to meet modern user expectations. I invite ambitious entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and establish a strong presence in the competitive marketplace." - CEO, Trioangle Technologies.
GoferEats New Coming Soon Upgrades:
A preview of upcoming enhancements in the UberEats clone script to benefit business owners.
Overall UI changes for better usability and modern visual appeal across Web, Android & iOS platforms.
Bootstrap update in the front-end and store panel for faster performance and responsiveness.
Supervisor update that improves workflow visibility and simplifies management of daily operations.
