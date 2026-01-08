403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pregcare Launches Evidence-Based Pregnancy Tracker Powered By Pubmed, WHO, And CDC Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 8, 2026:The global health-tech landscape sees a significant advancement today with the release of Pregcare, a smart pregnancy tracker designed to provide a research-driven alternative to traditional prenatal apps. Developed with a focus on scientific integrity, Pregcare integrates peer-reviewed data from authoritative sources, including PubMed, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the CDC - to support users from conception to delivery.
Unlike generic tracking tools, Pregcare functions as a "textbook in your pocket," offering personalized insights grounded in global health standards. The app is designed to align with real-world clinical needs, allowing users to log personal health data and generate summaries that can be shared directly with healthcare providers during prenatal appointments.
Evidence-Based Features for a Global Audience:
Scientific Milestone Tracking: Provides week-by-week developmental data for both the baby and the mother, based on current obstetric science rather than anecdotal information.
Clinical-Grade Nutrition Companion: Offers trimester-specific insights on vitamins and minerals, including a "Safe Food" checklist based on established clinical guidelines.
Advanced Health Triage: A symptom tracker that acts as an early warning system, helping users identify potential signs that may warrant professional medical attention.
Integrated Fetal Monitoring: Features a professional baby kick counter and movement logger to help users assess fetal wellbeing in real-time.
Smart Research Guide: Allows users to access explanations for pregnancy-related questions that are rooted in biomedical research and ACOG clinical recommendations.
Pregcare is built with a global perspective, supporting multiple languages and adhering to strict privacy standards to ensure sensitive health data remains secure. The app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
About Pregcare: Pregcare is a medical utility application dedicated to empowering expectant parents through credible, authoritative data. By mapping digital tools to the National Library of Medicine and global antenatal guidelines, Pregcare aims to replace guesswork with science throughout the pregnancy journey.
Media Contact:
Unlike generic tracking tools, Pregcare functions as a "textbook in your pocket," offering personalized insights grounded in global health standards. The app is designed to align with real-world clinical needs, allowing users to log personal health data and generate summaries that can be shared directly with healthcare providers during prenatal appointments.
Evidence-Based Features for a Global Audience:
Scientific Milestone Tracking: Provides week-by-week developmental data for both the baby and the mother, based on current obstetric science rather than anecdotal information.
Clinical-Grade Nutrition Companion: Offers trimester-specific insights on vitamins and minerals, including a "Safe Food" checklist based on established clinical guidelines.
Advanced Health Triage: A symptom tracker that acts as an early warning system, helping users identify potential signs that may warrant professional medical attention.
Integrated Fetal Monitoring: Features a professional baby kick counter and movement logger to help users assess fetal wellbeing in real-time.
Smart Research Guide: Allows users to access explanations for pregnancy-related questions that are rooted in biomedical research and ACOG clinical recommendations.
Pregcare is built with a global perspective, supporting multiple languages and adhering to strict privacy standards to ensure sensitive health data remains secure. The app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
About Pregcare: Pregcare is a medical utility application dedicated to empowering expectant parents through credible, authoritative data. By mapping digital tools to the National Library of Medicine and global antenatal guidelines, Pregcare aims to replace guesswork with science throughout the pregnancy journey.
Media Contact:
User:- Pregcare AI
Email:[email protected]Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment