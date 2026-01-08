President Ilham Aliyev Grants Authority Over Reorganization And Dissolution Of State-Owned Credit Institutions - Decree
Under the decree, the list of individuals authorized to represent the state in resolving matters assigned to the general meetings of banks and non-bank credit institutions with state-owned shares in their charter capital has been expanded, to the extent permitted by those shares. These institutions are hereinafter referred to as credit institutions.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree formalizing these changes.
The Ministry of Economy, based on a proposal from the Ministry of Finance, will approve the charter of a credit institution and determine the size of its charter capital in coordination with the head of state.
