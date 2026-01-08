Russian Strikes Leave Over One Million Residents Without Heat And Water In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba.

“Repair works are continuing in the Dnipropetrovsk region to restore heating and water supply for more than one million consumers. As of now, centralized systems have already been partially restored in several localities, and repair crews are working in an intensified mode,” the statement said.

In residential buildings on the left bank of the Dnipro River, water is being supplied at reduced pressure. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are operating on backup power.

According to Kuleba, in Zaporizhzhia, which was also shelled by Russian forces on the evening of January 7, repair crews have managed to restore electricity supply. Heat and water are being delivered to homes, and boiler houses are powered and operating under normal conditions.

Train services in both regions are also continuing. In the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored and trains are running as usual. In Dnipro and the surrounding region, which remain without power, all trains continue operating using diesel traction. Railway stations are also powered by generators, and Points of Invincibility are functioning.

As reported, at around 22:00 on January 7, a massive enemy drone attack on energy infrastructure completely cut power to the Zaporizhzhia region. Restoration work began immediately and continued throughout the night. As of 5:00 on January 8, the work had been completed and electricity supply to residents of the Zaporizhzhia region had been fully restored.