Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azeri Oil Exports To Austria Hit $87.9Mln In 11 Months

Azeri Oil Exports To Austria Hit $87.9Mln In 11 Months


2026-01-08 05:05:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan exported more than 177.5 thousand tons of crude oil and oil products to Austria, with total supplies valued at 87.9 million US dollars, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN08012026000195011045ID1110572084



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search