Azeri Oil Exports To Austria Hit $87.9Mln In 11 Months
In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan exported more than 177.5 thousand tons of crude oil and oil products to Austria, with total supplies valued at 87.9 million US dollars, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.
