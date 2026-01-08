Closure Of SMVD Medical College Disrupts Admissions: CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he has directed the immediate relocation of students admitted to the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College to government medical institutions closest to their hometowns.

The directive comes a day after the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the letter of permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi district for failing to meet minimum regulatory standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the MARB order, all students admitted during the counselling for the academic year 2025–26 are to be accommodated in other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the Union Territory administration.

The withdrawal followed protests by the Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed group of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, which had demanded cancellation of admissions and sought reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

The group emerged soon after admissions to the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students were completed through the NEET merit list. Of these, 42 students were Muslims, mostly from Kashmir, seven were Hindus from Jammu, and one was Sikh, a composition that triggered opposition from the outfit.

“I have directed the Health Minister, Sakina Itoo, to ensure that students affected by the withdrawal of permission are adjusted in government medical colleges near their homes,” Omar told reporters after addressing a district review meeting in Samba.

He said the process must be expedited so that students can continue their medical education without disruption and later serve the people of the region.

Omar also criticised the celebration by right-wing groups following the decision, calling it deeply disturbing.