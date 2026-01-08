$43.36 Bn Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|347
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$27.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$43.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) Illumina Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Ambry Genetics Corp. ARUP Laboratories Inc Cortica Inc. GeneDx Holding Corp. Centogene N.V. Caravel Autism Health LLC Genetic Technologies Ltd (GTG) BGI Genomics Berry Genomics Annoroad Gene Technology KingMed Diagnostics MedGenome Green Cross LabCell Macrogen SYNLAB Group Qiagen Paloma Health Roche Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Ireland EKF Diagnostics H. Lundbeck A/S Synevo Genetica Linus Biotechnology, Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific C.A.B.S. Autism and Behavior Specialists Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Cognoa, Inc Marcus Autism Center EarliTec Diagnostics Autism Ontario Auticon Kinark Autism Speaks Diagnosticos da America S.A. Tismoo CellSave Seegene ALJ Health Sudair Pharma Gene Vector Technologies Aposense Augmental Technologies The Star Academy
