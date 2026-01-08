$98+ Bn Fragrance Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|325
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$59.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$98.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Product: Deodorants, Perfumes, Other Products Fragrance Type: Fine Fragrances, Home Fragrances, Functional Fragrances, Essential Oils, Other Types Application: Personal Care, Household Care, Other Applications Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
Companies Featured
- Givaudan SA The Estee Lauder Companies IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) Symrise AG DSM-Firmenich AG Puig Brands S.A. Coty Inc. Mane SA Robertet Group Takasago International Corporation Fastrack Ralph Lauren Fragrances Titan Company Limited Baccarose Anuvi Chemicals Limited ITC Engage Al-Nuaim International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Givaudan Brunello Cucinelli L'Oreal Wuhan Organic Industry Co., Ltd. Shanghai Ruizheng Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Flower Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd. Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. Shandong Yaroma Perfume Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Baihua Flavours and Fragrances Co., Ltd. Shiseido Lalique Group Shiono Koryo Kaisha Ltd. Ogawa & Co., Ltd. Nippon Kodos Co., Ltd. Lion Corporation Byredo Bluebell Group Korea Aroma Co., Ltd. Somang Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Coreana Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Cosmax, Inc. LG Household & Health Care Ltd. Amorepacific Corporation Kolmar BNH Co., Ltd. Chanel Unilever AllSaints Auria Perfumes Bottega Veneta Mavive Sonarome Silab LVMH Puig Firmenich Bohoboco NOVELLISTA Caeleste Parfums Ataraxia Faberlic and Kalina Poland's Laboratorium Kosmetyczne Dr Irena Eris La Rive Chatler Perfume MAYbe Cosmetics Green Mama and Emans The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Better World Fragrance House Inter Parfums Inc. Bath and Body Works Inc. Ajmal Perfumes LLC Vince Camuto Avon Products, Inc. LanzaTech Global Broken Top Brands Circle E Candles Newell Brands Procter & Gamble Homedics ScentAir Tommy Hilfiger Inc. Elizabeth Arden, Inc. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. Bell Flavors & Fragrances Ungerer & Company, Inc. Kylie Cosmetics, LLC Osmo Agilex Fragrances Alpha Aromatics Sensient Technologies Vigon MERIT Better World Fragrance House: BWFH Firmenich Aromatics Canada Inc. Parlux Fragrances Canada The 7 Virtues Beauty Inc. Scentuals Natural & Organic Skincare Maison Lavande Natura &Co O Boticario Grupo Silvio Santos Belcorpare Yanbal Prada S.p.A Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group Abdul Samad Al Qurash Emirates Pride Perfumes Al Haramain Perfumes Scent of Africa Woolworths Avroy Shlain Oriflame Africa Himba Fragrances
