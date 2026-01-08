403
Sri Lanka Photography Tour: 13-Day Expedition Itinerary Released
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sri Lanka Photography Tour: An Exclusive 13-Day Photography Expedition Through Your Lens
Laurent Dambies reveals his upcoming photo expedition to Sri Lanka, a meticulously crafted 13-day photography tour scheduled for April 14-26, 2026.
A Photography Adventure Beyond the Postcard
This intimate photography tour delivers 11 full days of shooting across 6 thoughtfully chosen destinations spanning Sri Lanka's most enchanting landscapes and genuine cultural treasures. Guided by photographer Laurent Dambies, who has invested years exploring the island since 2019, this immersive experience ventures well beyond the crowded tourist circuits to authentic locations where Sri Lanka's true essence comes alive.
From the vibrant markets of Colombo and Kandy to remote coastal villages where fishermen maintain age-old traditions, from the emerald tea plantations to centuries-old Buddhist sanctuaries and wildlife-abundant national parks-this tour captures the complete tapestry of Sri Lankan splendor and heritage.
Tour Details at a Glance
Dates: April 14-26, 2026
Duration: 13 Days | 11 Days of Shooting
Destinations: 6 Distinctive Locations: Negombo, Colombo, Sigiriya, Polonnaruwa, Galle, Tea Country
Group Size: Maximum 4 Photographers
What Makes This Tour Exceptional
Expert Guidance: Laurent Dambies offers profound insight into Sri Lanka developed through three comprehensive expeditions and over 5,000 kilometers traversed throughout the island. His expertise encompasses cultural heritage documentation, street photography, portraiture, and wildlife imagery. During the journey, participants benefit from customized individual mentoring adapted to their equipment and creative aspirations.
Pricing
Solo Traveler: USD $7,700
Small Group: USD $5,700 per photographer (no single room supplement)
Exclusive discounts offered for accompanying non-photographer companions and returning photo tour participants.
Tour Includes:
Professional photography instruction and critique throughout the expedition
Private air-conditioned transportation with an experienced driver
All admission fees to sites and national parks
Lodging in premium 4- and 5-star properties
Breakfasts and majority of meals, including opening and closing dinners
Bottled water and refreshments
Why Sri Lanka, Why Now
Sri Lanka stands as one of Asia's most compelling photography destinations. This multicultural island-where Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity flourish side by side-presents photographers extraordinary opportunities to document diverse traditions, ceremonies, and daily life. The island's compact geography contains remarkable diversity: dramatic highlands, pristine coastlines, ancient archaeological wonders, wildlife reserves, and some of Asia's most picturesque tea estates.
With tourism flourishing in 2026, this is the perfect moment to experience Sri Lanka while it remains approachable, yet equipped with all the infrastructure and hospitality that ensure a seamless and enriching journey.
Contact:
Email:
Website:
Instagram: @srilankaphototours
